Fiers declines to discuss whistleblower role in cheat scam

“A lot was reported to the league, but it's tough to get something done unless a player that was there comes out and says something. It wasn't going to go down any other way," A's manager Bob Melvin said. “And this is significant enough that it needed to be addressed. And as time goes on, he'll be revered for doing this, for making the game a better place."

“You're seeing more sentiment come his way right now, as it should, because there's no place for this in baseball. This crosses a serious line. It needed to happen and MLB did what they should have done with it. And hopefully we're past this because it's an ugly black mark on the game," he said.

Fiers' disclosure of Houston's elaborate scheme led to the season-long suspensions by MLB and ensuing firings of Astros general manager Jeff Luhnow and manager AJ Hinch. Alex Cora was dismissed by the Boston Red Sox after Commissioner Rob Manfred identified him as “an active participant” in the cheating scandal as then-Astros bench coach. Cora led Boston to a title the following year, in 2018.

The Mets also cut ties with manager Carlos Beltrán, who played for the Astros in 2017. Hired this offseason, Beltrán was let go before ever managing a game for New York.

