 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Fern

Fern

Fern

Fern loves to spend her days gazing out the window watching birds. She loves head scratches, belly rubs, and snuggles.... View on PetFinder

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Husker News