Federal student loan payments are officially suspended through early fall as Senate Democrats seek to extend relief to private loans

Borrowers covered under the stimulus bill enacted last month owe an estimated $1.2 trillion in student loan debt.

College graduates, doctors, lawyers, and those who participated in training programs owe about $1.6 trillion in federal and private loans, second only to mortgages and consumer debt. Monthly student loan payments can range from less than $100 to more than $1,000 for big borrowers.

Student borrowers who made payments on qualifying federal loans after March 13 could have those payments refunded if they notify their loan servicer.

“Auto-debit payments will be automatically suspended during this administrative forbearance period,” PHEAA spokesperson Keith New said Tuesday. “Any auto-debit payments that were already processed between those dates can be refunded to the borrower.”

But borrowers took to Twitter with concerns about whether they would be refunded or if they would be penalized for not making monthly payments.

“We are all hands on deck,” New said. “There are a lot of questions and our phones are ringing.”