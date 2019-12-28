Fed up with slow and spotty internet, a small Texas town built its own high-speed network

“Ten years ago, you might be able to say hopefully over time, you will see more expansion and more competition,” he said. “But over time, very few people expect to see more competition with these companies.”

The long-term investment can be a tough sell. For example, Mitchell said, local politicians may be hesitant, if they must run for re-election before the network breaks even or shows signs of traction.

Some municipal networks have flopped where cities struggled to market the service to customers and defaulted on their loans. Others have run into political challenges as state lawmakers tightened rules around the networks or prevented them from expanding beyond city boundaries.

Success can be hard to measure, Mitchell said. Sometimes, it’s a network attracting thousands of customers. Other times, he said, it entices providers to enter the market, invest in upgrades and cut prices.

In Texas, two cities — Greenville and Mont Belvieu — have citywide broadband networks. Greenville, a city of 28,000 about 50 miles northeast of Dallas, built a cable and internet network in 2001 by adding the services to its existing municipal electricity utility. It decided to take on the project after its then-mayor wrote to the phone and cable company and discovered her city wasn’t on its road map.