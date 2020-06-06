Fed seen staying course with yield curve control likely ahead

Federal Reserve officials are unlikely to signal any new moves at their meeting next week, though many economists expect they will turn to yield-curve control later this year, recruiting a tool not used in the U.S. since World War II.

Just over half of economists surveyed by Bloomberg said they anticipate the Federal Open Market Committee will eventually set target yields for certain maturities of Treasury securities. Of those expecting that step, most said the announcement would likely come in September, with two- or five-year maturities targeted.

Respondents to the May 29-June 3 poll also overwhelmingly expected no change to the Fed’s benchmark interest rate at the conclusion of the Fed’s two-day meeting Wednesday. As in April, economists didn’t anticipate the Fed to lift rates off zero until 2023. They also expected no change at this meeting to the guidance the committee offers on the future path of rates or asset purchases.

The view wasn’t unanimous. A few economists are expecting the Fed will at least signal the approach of a new stage, if not announce its intention to ramp up its bond purchasing.

Asset Purchases