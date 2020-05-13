Fed officials warn of risk of widespread business failures

The decline will be “a staggering figure and way beyond anything experienced in the postwar era in the U.S.,” Bullard said to the Official Monetary and Financial Institutions Forum. “We cannot hit the pause button for very long in major economies around the world, certainly not in the U.S. There’s a 90-day limit or shelf life on this policy, maybe 120 days shelf life.”

While shutting down the economy was appropriate in the early days as the U.S. managed the crisis, there now needs to be a shift to mitigating risks just as the country manages risks from terrorism or auto accidents, Bullard said.

“You will get too many business failures and really do lasting damage” without businesses resuming, he said. With a more focused approach, the U.S. could get a solid rebound that would be mathematically a record starting in the third quarter, he said.

Kashkari, in a virtual event, suggested any recovery will be slow with consumers and businesses continuing to be held back by health care concerns.

“We’re not going to fix our economy until we get our hands around the virus,” he said. “We might just have this uneven crawling back up to more of a normal economy.”