Fed faces ‘ugly fight’ over jobs goal in next big policy debate

Federal Reserve officials are moving on to their next big policy debate: defining their “broad and inclusive” maximum-employment goal that they have pledged to reach before raising interest rates.

With Chair Jerome Powell and colleagues paving the way to slowing their massive asset-purchase program this year, attention will turn to when they will hike rates for the first time since 2018.

Seven of 18 policy makers wanted to raise in 2022 and that number could grow when the Fed releases updated economic forecasts next month.

The discussion could be an even more heated argument than discord over scaling back bond purchases. That’s because the Fed’s overhaul of monetary policy last year didn’t spell out a numeric definition for the minority unemployment rates that would meet their new goal.

“It is going to be an issue,” said Derek Tang, an economist at L.H. Meyer Inc. in Washington. “What does broad and inclusive mean? It is going to be a very ugly fight.”

At stake is just how hot officials are willing to let the labor market run before they start to shut off support of cheap money.