Fed confronts a shaky US economy that likely needs more help

In mid-March, when the virus first hit hard, the Fed accelerated its bond purchases to try to ease disruptions in the Treasury bond market resulting from the outbreak. The central bank later modified the rationale for its bond purchases by saying they would help support the economy — the same reason it gave during earlier bond purchases that it engineered to bolster the weak recovery from the 2008 financial crisis.

In the past, critics have asserted that the Fed's aggressive bond buying risked destabilizing financial markets and triggering runaway inflation. That hasn't happened. And given the rising threat of another economic setback, many economists say the Fed will eventually increase the size of its bond purchases or shift the mix of those securities to longer-term securities — or perhaps some of both.

“While Congress is deadlocked, the only game in town is monetary policy,” said Sung Won Sohn, an economics professor at Loyola Marymount University in Los Angeles. “They have to do what they can.”

At a news conference he will hold Thursday, Powell won't likely reveal much about the Fed’s possible future moves. That is especially so given that the policymakers may be holding out hope that a logjam can be broken and more economic relief can be enacted during a “lame-duck” session of Congress between now and early January.

“The Fed is hoping beyond hope that we get a fresh rescue package from Congress soon,” said Mark Zandi, chief economist at Moody’s Analytics. “Fed officials have made it pretty clear they need help from Congress at this point.”

