Fed boosts US economic growth projections, holds rates near zero

Still, expectations of rapid economic growth have pushed up long-term bond yields — headwinds for mortgage rates and stocks. And if interest rates follow and rise too quickly, that could threaten the recovery.

“The catalyst may be inflation, which could push well past the Fed’s target and comfort level,” said Mark Zandi, chief economist for Moody’s Analytics.

Under its chairman, Jerome H. Powell, the central bank has said it would allow for inflation to run moderately above its 2% target for some time. But it’s unclear precisely how long and how much of an increase the Fed is willing to tolerate as it focuses on its goal of maximum employment that’s also “broad-based and inclusive.”

If inflation should begin to escalate, the Fed could always slam on the brakes by jacking up interest rates. But historically, central banks have had trouble getting the timing right: Brake too soon and the economy may stumble, brake too late and too hard, and the economy may crash.

Over the last decade, the problem with inflation has been that it has consistently run below 2%, even during periods when economic growth was running above potential and the labor market was exceedingly tight, as it was in the months before the pandemic when the jobless rate was at 3.5%.