FDA says pacemakers, glucose monitors and other devices could be vulnerable to hackers

Collectively known as “SweynTooth,” the flaws affect computer chips from seven different manufacturers that are used in devices, including medical products. Also affected are certain athletic wearable devices, “smart” home-security systems and locks, wireless computer mouses, and others.

“The most critical devices that could be severely impacted by SweynTooth are the medical products,” the paper from three authors at Singapore University of Technology and Design said. “While our team did not verify the extent to which SweynTooth affects such devices … it is highly recommended that such companies update their firmware. This is to avoid any situation that could pose life-threatening risks to the patients using the respective medical products.”

The SweynTooth vulnerabilities allow an unauthorized party to remotely access wireless communications between medical devices that are “paired” over a Bluetooth Low Energy (BLE) connection.

Bluetooth is a common communication system used by wireless devices that talk to each other. Bluetooth Low Energy is a version of that system that requires less energy, which makes it attractive to devices that operate on limited battery power, like medical devices.

× Keep reading for FREE! Enjoy more articles by signing up or logging in. No credit card required. Log in Sign up