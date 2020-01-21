You are the owner of this article.
Fast-break points: Lineups and quick hits for Nebraska-Purdue
Nebraska vs. Michigan women's basketball, 1.19

The Huskers celebrate defeating Michigan on Sunday at Pinnacle Bank Arena.

 EMILY HANEY, Journal Star

The Huskers look to continue the momentum generated by a thrilling comeback victory to top Michigan on Sunday. How does Nebraska and Purdue compare?

Purdue (12-7, 3-4 Big Ten)

Player Height Year Points per game Rebounds per game
G) Dominique Oden 5-8 Senior 11.6 5.6
G) Kayana Traylor 5-9 Sophomore 7.8 2.2
G) Karissa McLaughlin 5-7 Junior 12.6 2.2
F) Ae'Rianna Harris 6-1 Senior 12.0 8.4
F) Jenelle Grant 6-0 Junior 4.1 2.1

Nebraska (14-4, 4-3 Big Ten)

Player Height Year PPG RPG
G) Hannah Whitish 5-9 Senior 9.2 3.4
G) Sam Haiby 5-9 Sophomore 11.4 3.5
G) Nicea Eliely 6-1 Senior 9.1 4.2
F) Ashtyn Veerbeek 6-2 Sophomore 8.1 5.1
C) Kate Cain 6-5 Junior 9.4 7.6

Time, location, radio: 7 p.m., Pinnacle Bank Arena, 107.3 and 1400.

Scouting: Purdue is in the tough part of its Big Ten schedule, and has lost four of its last five games. On Sunday, Purdue was tied with Minnesota late in the third quarter, before the Gophers erupted on a 19-0 run to beat the Boilermakers 72-59. In Purdue's four Big Ten losses (Rutgers, Indiana, Northwestern, Minnesota), the Boilermakers have failed to reach 60 points in each game, averaging just 54 points per game.

Trending: Wednesday's game features two of the best shot-blockers in the nation and in the history of the Big Ten Conference. Purdue senior forward Ae'Rianna Harris leads the Big Ten with 62 blocks this season, including seven against Minnesota. She ranks No. 5 in Big Ten history with 346 career blocks. Nebraska junior center Kate Cain ranks No. 2 in the Big Ten this year with 50 blocks and ranks 18th in league history with 229.

Forecasting: This is the second game of a stretch when Nebraska plays five straight games against teams that aren’t ranked. For this game all of Nebraska’s different scoring threats give the Huskers a great chance to beat Purdue.

— Brent C. Wagner

Reach the writer at 402-473-7435 or bwagner@journalstar.com. On Twitter @LJSSportsWagner.

