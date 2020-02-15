Fast-break points: Lineups and quick hits for Nebraska-Northwestern
Nebraska head coach Amy Williams and assistant coach Chuck Love react after an official's call goes against the Huskers in the second half Thursday at Pinnacle Bank Arena.

A closer look at the Nebraska women's basketball team's matchup against Penn State.

Nebraska (16-9, 6-8 Big Ten)

Player Height Year PPG RPG
G) Hannah Whitish 5-9 Senior 9.2 3.3
G) Sam Haiby 5-9 Sophomore 10.5 4.0
G) Nicea Eliely 6-1 Senior 8.7 4.1
F) Ashtyn Veerbeek 6-2 Sophomore 7.4 4.7
C) Kate Cain 6-5 Junior 7.4 7.4

Northwestern (21-3, 11-2)

Player Height Year Points per game Rebounds per game
G) Lindsey Pulliam 5-10 Junior 19.0 4.3
G) Veronica Burton 5-9 Sophomore 10.8 5.2
G) Sydney Wood 5-11 Sophomore 4.8 4.4
F) Abi Scheid 6-2 Senior 11.7 4.6
F) Abbie Wolf 6-4 Senior 11.7 6.9

Time, location, radio: 2 p.m., Welsh-Ryan Arena, Evanston, 107.3.

Scouting: This is Nebraska’s first game against 19th-ranked Northwestern this season. One of the biggest surprises in the Big Ten, Northwestern is in the hunt for the Big Ten regular-season title. Although the Wildcats were coming off a 21-win season that culminated with a runner-up finish in the WNIT, they were not projected to finish among the top five teams in the Big Ten by either the coaches or the media in the preseason poll. In Week 1 of the Big Ten season, Northwestern beat Maryland for the first time in program history, and the Wildcats have just kept going.

Trending: Nicea Eliely and Leigha Brown are the only Huskers to score in each of Nebraska's 25 games this season.

Forecasting: If Nebraska can pull off the upset, it would be the Huskers’ biggest win of the season. Northwestern is on a four-game winning streak and is 11-2 at home this season. Northwestern ranks No. 14 in the RPI. Nebraska is No. 81.

— Brent C. Wagner

