Fast-break points: Lineups and quick hits for Nebraska-Northwestern

Scouting: This is Nebraska’s first game against 19th-ranked Northwestern this season. One of the biggest surprises in the Big Ten, Northwestern is in the hunt for the Big Ten regular-season title. Although the Wildcats were coming off a 21-win season that culminated with a runner-up finish in the WNIT, they were not projected to finish among the top five teams in the Big Ten by either the coaches or the media in the preseason poll. In Week 1 of the Big Ten season, Northwestern beat Maryland for the first time in program history, and the Wildcats have just kept going.