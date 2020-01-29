Fast-break points: Lineups and quick hits for Nebraska-Minnesota

A closer look at the Nebraska women's basketball team's matchup against Minnesota.
Minnesota (12-8, 2-7 Big Ten)
|Player
|Height
|Year
|Points per game
|Rebounds per game
|G) Jasmine Powell
|5-6
|Freshman
|9.3
|2.5
|G) Jasmine Brunson
|5-8
|Senior
|9.5
|2.8
|G) Gadiva Hubbard
|5-9
|Junior
|11.9
|3.1
|F) Sara Scalia
|5-10
|Freshman
|11.3
|4.7
|F) Taiye Bello
|6-2
|Senior
|12.2
|9.9
Nebraska (15-5, 5-4 Big Ten)
|Player
|Height
|Year
|PPG
|RPG
|G) Hannah Whitish
|5-9
|Senior
|8.9
|3.3
|G) Sam Haiby
|5-9
|Sophomore
|11.3
|3.8
|G) Nicea Eliely
|6-1
|Senior
|9.3
|4.1
|F) Ashtyn Veerbeek
|6-2
|Sophomore
|8.5
|4.9
|C) Kate Cain
|6-5
|Junior
|9.3
|7.4
Time, location, radio: 7 p.m., Williams Arena (Minneapolis), 107.3 and 1400.
Scouting: Nebraska’s 72-58 win against then-No. 24 Minnesota on Jan. 4 is the Huskers’ only win against a ranked team this season, but the Gophers have had a rough time since that game. Soon after that game Destiny Pitts, the Gophers’ leading scorer and a first-team all-conference player last season, announced she was transferring after the Gophers suspended her for unspecified “conduct unbecoming a member of the team.” Minnesota has just a 1-6 record in its last seven games, but has played two of the best teams in the Big Ten close in that stretch.
Trending: Nebraska center Kate Cain is just a junior, but she's already close to becoming the best shot blocker in program history. She needs just three more blocks to tie the career record for the program. Cain had one of her best games of the season when Nebraska beat Minnesota earlier this month with 19 points, 15 rebounds and six blocks.
Forecasting: Nebraska has some challenging games coming up, including a trip to Iowa, where the Hawkeyes have won 32 consecutive home games over two seasons, and two games against 20th-ranked Indiana. So games like Thursday are important for the Huskers to take care of business to stay in the top half of the league standings.
