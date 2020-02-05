You are the owner of this article.
Fast-break points: Lineups and quick hits for Nebraska-Iowa
Nebraska vs. Ohio State, 2.2

Nebraska head coach Amy Williams (left) talks to a referee during a game against Ohio State on Sunday at Pinnacle Bank Arena.

 EMILY HANEY, Journal Star

A closer look at the Nebraska women's basketball team's matchup against Iowa.

Iowa (18-4, 9-2 Big Ten)

Player Height Year Points per game Rebounds per game
G) Kathleen Doyle 5-9 Senior 18.7 5.0
G) Alexis Sevillian 5-5 Junior 6.9 2.4
G) Makenzie Meyer 5-9 Senior 15.0 3.6
F) Amanda Ollinger 6-1 Senior 7.1 8.6
F) Monika Czinano 6-3 Sophomore 14.7 4.6

 

Nebraska (15-7, 5-6 Big Ten)

Player Height Year PPG RPG
G) Hannah Whitish 5-9 Senior 9.4 3.4
G) Sam Haiby 5-9 Sophomore 11.0 3.8
G) Nicea Eliely 6-1 Senior 9.1 4.1
F) Ashtyn Veerbeek 6-2 Sophomore 7.9 4.9
C) Kate Cain 6-5 Junior 9.2 7.6

Time, location, radio: 6:30 p.m., Carver-Hawkeye Arena, Iowa City, 107.3 and 1400.

Scouting: Iowa senior point guard Kathleen Doyle is one of the most exciting and emotional players in the Big Ten, and a contender for the Big Ten player of the year.  For the Big Ten season she leads the league in both scoring (21.8 points per game) and assist (5.9). She’s shooting 51 percent from the field. In the first game against Nebraska this season Doyle scored 19 points. Doyle had signed with Nebraska in 2015, but changed her mind after Nebraska had a coaching change.

Trending: Nebraska has been in a lot of close games in the Big Ten, but sometimes that's because the Huskers have given up large leads. Five of Nebraska’s Big Ten games have been decided by six or fewer points, and Nebraska has a 2-3 record in those games.

Forecasting: This will be a major challenge for the Huskers, playing a really good team at Carver-Hawkeye Arena, where the Hawkeyes have a 32-game winning streak.

— Brent C. Wagner

Reach the writer at 402-473-7435 or bwagner@journalstar.com. On Twitter @LJSSportsWagner.

