Fast-break points: Lineups and quick hits for Nebraska-Iowa

A closer look at the Nebraska women's basketball team's matchup against Iowa.

Iowa (18-4, 9-2 Big Ten)

Nebraska (15-7, 5-6 Big Ten)

Time, location, radio: 6:30 p.m., Carver-Hawkeye Arena, Iowa City, 107.3 and 1400.

Scouting: Iowa senior point guard Kathleen Doyle is one of the most exciting and emotional players in the Big Ten, and a contender for the Big Ten player of the year. For the Big Ten season she leads the league in both scoring (21.8 points per game) and assist (5.9). She’s shooting 51 percent from the field. In the first game against Nebraska this season Doyle scored 19 points. Doyle had signed with Nebraska in 2015, but changed her mind after Nebraska had a coaching change.

Trending: Nebraska has been in a lot of close games in the Big Ten, but sometimes that's because the Huskers have given up large leads. Five of Nebraska’s Big Ten games have been decided by six or fewer points, and Nebraska has a 2-3 record in those games.