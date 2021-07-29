Farmers make progress in improving water quality, but much work remains

"Each farmer from each field may only be losing a jar full of phosphorus," she said. "That's negligible from a farmer's point of view. They're not losing anything. But that teeny tiny amount can make a big difference when concentrated in the lake."

Although some researchers are heartened by the apparent dip in phosphorus levels even as they encourage farmers to do more.

"We do think we are headed in the right direction," Lake Erie Commission Director Joy Mulinex said.

Meanwhile, farmers continue to experiment with sustainable farming. The trick is figuring out which tactics work.

Kenton farmer Paul Ralston uses cover crops, which help fields retain nutrients by holding the soil in place. The grower alternates between corn and soybeans, and wants to know which cover crops are most adept at retaining nutrients between growing seasons.

"I haven't found the perfect combination there yet," he said.

Millennial farmers love using technology and are open to new farming techniques, but many older growers are set in their ways and need a bit more coaxing, Yoder said.

The Plain City farmer finds making a financial case is the best way to bring reluctant farmers off the fence.