Farmers enjoy perfect harvest conditions after 2 ugly years

He said some of the preparations for big impacts in their operations and the market because of a potential ASF outbreak were used to move rapidly when the COVID-19 pandemic hit. “We got on it quickly, but we weren’t able to mitigate things completely.”

When demand for pork ground to a near halt within food service and processing plants had to close, Christensen and other producers had to euthanize portions of their herds because they had nowhere to sell them. They also shifted quickly to focus on the cuts of meats and types of pork products that were seeing higher demand in grocery stores, while scaling back on the types of products sold to the food service industry where demand had flagged.

“Sitting here today I really applaud our team here and what we did and how we did it. We got as much product into the food system as possible even though a lot of the (processing) plants we would deliver to were shut down or partially shut down,” Stolt said.

He said that, overall, the processing facilities in the country are back to 95% or more of their pre-pandemic capacity.

But he said parts of the processing supply chain remain challenged by difficulty finding enough workers. “We were dealing with a labor shortage before COVID and certainly more so now.”