Farm and Food: Too much money, too much drift, too much grift

The federal government can spend more money in 10 minutes than Congress, its watchdog, can track in 10 years. Still, Congressional oversight -- as late and limited as it often is--remains a vital element of government.

The House Select Subcommittee on the Coronavirus Crisis proved just how vital in two reports released in October: Tens of millions in pandemic spending were wasted on programs run by the U.S. Department of Agriculture, or USDA.

The first report, titled “Farmers to Families?” followed the money of the ill-conceived, poorly-run Farmers to Families Food Box program pushed in 2020 by the White House and Secretary of Agriculture Sonny Perdue. Sold as a way to get fresh food to pandemic-hit American families, it also threw millions of taxpayer dollars at wildly unqualified vendors.

The second report, titled a “Memorandum,” describes an even bigger scandal. Documents given to the subcommittee by the five principle meatpackers in the U.S. (JBS USA, Tyson Foods, Smithfield Foods, Cargill, and National Beef) show “at least 59,000 meatpacking workers were infected with the coronavirus during the first year of the pandemic -- almost triple the 22,700 infections … previously estimated.”