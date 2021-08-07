Farm and Food: Threading needles with camels

In the U.S. alone, that means we would need an electrical “grid construction rate 14 times that of the rate over the past half century.” Moreover, we’d have to “quadruple… annual construction of wind turbines every year for the next 15 years and triple … annual construction of solar PV (photovoltaics) every year for the next 15 years,” too.

And, if we pull those miracles off, we’d need to “repeat the process indefinitely since solar panels and wind turbines have an average lifespan of 15 to 30 years.”

Neither improbability, however, accounts for one ounce of the energy required “to make solar panels, high-tech wind turbines, batteries, and all other industrial products” we’d need to transition from fossil fuels to electricity.

And even if we clear that hurdle, “An entire year of production from the world’s largest lithium ion battery manufacturing facility--Tesla’s $5 billion Gigafactory in Nevada--could store only three minutes’ worth of annual U.S. electricity demand.”

Seibert and Rees do similar math for other energy alternatives -- such as nuclear, biofuels, and hydrogen -- and none of it works because climate change isn’t the problem. Ecological overshoot is: too much fossil fuel use, too much carbon, too many people, and too much unsustainable growth.