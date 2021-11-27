Farm and Food: The smartest person in the room

We all know a few people who think of themselves as the smartest person in the room. We also know a handful of people who actually are the smartest person in the room.

Neil Harl was the latter; he was the smartest person in the room wherever he went and everyone either already knew it or quickly discovered it. More importantly, Harl knew it, too, and he often used his fierce intellect and equally quick smile to dominate public debates and charm dinner guests.

Harl died Nov. 4 in Ames, IA, the home of Iowa State University (ISU) and his academic home since his freshman days there in 1951. His record is legendary: a bachelor’s degree, two years of military service, one year as an ag editor, then a law degree, a Ph.D. in economics and, a full professorship and endowed chair at ISU by 1976.

During that remarkable rise, Harl also made himself into the most published, most sought-out ag attorney/ag economist in the nation. During his career he would publish 29 books and give more than 3,400 presentations in 43 states and 17 foreign nations.

And, of course, he kept an immaculate record of it all.