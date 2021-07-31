Farm and Food: The actual costs of the ‘industrial mind’

“Imagine two ends of a spectrum -- human cleverness at one end and nature’s wisdom at the other,” explains Jackson. “The Industrial Mind, over the past one hundred years, has increasingly relied on human cleverness” as the culmination of “our ten-thousand-year history of growing food … tied to the notion that nature is to be subdued or ignored.”

And it worked until it didn’t.

Today this “cleverness” has also delivered future-altering consequences like soil erosion, climate change, and hypoxic zones in both inland and coastal waters. To surmount these growing problems “will require extraordinary political will, both to conserve topsoil and stop climate change and develop renewable energy technology.”

There is hope, however, Jackson suggests. “I am not proposing that we quit being clever; instead, cleverness should be subordinated to nature.” And, despite industrial ag’s strong effort to slow or halt much of it, that subordination is happening. Slowly, at least.

For example, renewable energy--solar, wind, and water power--now delivers 18 percent of America’s electricity. That will more than double by 2050. In 2020, U.S. organic food sales totaled $62 billion, a record 6% of all U.S. food sales. So change is coming.