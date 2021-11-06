Farm and Food: Mother Nature doesn’t do ‘net zero’

(An earlier paper on climate change by Rees was highlighted in an August Farm and Food File. That column is posted at farmandfoodfile.com.)

The real problem, Rees recently explained in the online journal real-world economics review, is physics -- the laws of thermodynamics -- not economics and the laws of supply and demand.

“The human enterprise is in a precarious state of ‘ecological overshoot’ propelled by excessive economic activity and growing populations,” Rees writes. As such, this “is not a technical problem amenable to technological fixes but rather a meta-problem with deep roots in both biology and culture.”

In short, any fix at this late date can’t involve economic carrots -- like tax credits, government subsidies or, say, farmer/corporate partnerships in carbon sequestration -- because climate change isn’t an economic problem fixable through tax code tinkering or cottony corporate subsidies.

Indeed, it’s how we got here in less than 200 years. We created a “dominant socio-economic system” that, at its core, is economically extractive, not nature regenerative. That makes us unexceptional; most animals, in fact, do the same.