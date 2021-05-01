Farm and Food: More greenhouse gas comes from rural leaders than rural America

But that fact — that there is no 30x30 “land grab” in the works — did not stop “governors of 15 Midwestern states including Iowa, Nebraska, and South Dakota,” from sending a “letter to President Biden … saying they have not been adequately consulted on the program.”

Most likely because — once again — there is no “program.”

A few days later, however, Vilsack had to again squash completely phony press stories about how the Biden Administration hoped to drastically reduce America’s meat consumption as part of its recently announced climate change policy.

In fact, “Biden’s commitment didn’t include any targets for agriculture or any other sector,” reported the authoritative Agri-Pulse April 27.

Mostly because there is no formal climate change program -- yet.

And, it seems, there will never be one if many of today’s ag leaders and rural politicians continue to peddle their claptrap about “land grabs” and hamburgers. But that’s what their deceits are really about; they like it just the way it is and tough luck to all who follow.

Which brings us back to Stegner’s experience of how most Americans see their role in the environment: we use it up. And as we do, we don’t want to talk about it.

Not honestly, anyway.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0