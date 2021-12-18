Farm and Food: Howard’s priceless gift of simple giving

"Yep," Howard said as if to himself, “that's the prettiest tree I've ever had. And this is shaping up to be the nicest Christmas I've ever had because you came by.”

I looked at the tree and then at the old man ringed in tobacco smoke staring at it and I felt sad. Not for him. I felt sad for me. I had agreed to come to his house to accommodate him, a favor for a hired man.

But he had not wanted a favor. All he had wanted was the chance to share his Christmas good fortune with me. He had some new wine, a warm fire, his best Christmas tree ever, and a week's worth of tobacco. He was happy and he wanted to give me some of that happiness.

As I stared at the silhouette of Hoard the Dairyman in the glow of the Christmas lights I saw a man of great warmth, vast wealth and pure honesty. He didn't have a checking account or credit card but he was far richer than the condescending college boy on his sofa.

“Well Hoard,” I said a very quiet minute later, “I better go. We both need to be at the barn early tomorrow.”

He led me to the back door. “Don't forget,” he said as I headed for the truck, “we'll call those calves Mary and Joseph.”

Almost 30 Christmas Nights later, I have not forgotten two calves named Mary and Joseph and Howard's priceless gift of simple giving.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0