Farm and Food: Friday-night lights

The Friday-night trips took a wonderful turn when my two older brothers and I began to earn a twice-monthly paycheck for farm work like baling hay and milking cows. The earnings, accrued at 50 cents per hour, were usually combined into one “farm” check to all three. This single-check payout required us to collectively present it to the bank teller the following Friday night for any of us to get a penny.

But, boy, when we did, off we ran -- rarely with more than $10 apiece -- to buy BBs, black licorice drops, Levis jeans in any color but blue, or, if particularly flush, a baseball to replace the old one invariably lost in the corn (or wheat or alfalfa or soybean) field the previous week.

As my older brothers got their drivers’ licenses we began to go to town on our own. That often meant going to a different, smaller town so as to not have the terminally embarrassing experience of bumping into our parents during any mid-teenage strut.

During one of these brothers-only excursions, I made the wildly extravagant choice (I still can’t believe I was once this radical) to get my first barbershop haircut. I was shocked with how soothing, almost therapeutic, it was compared to my mother’s “Stop moving!” cuts.