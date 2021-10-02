Farm and Food: Death taxes are only for the 1 percenters

That means 50 -- as in 5-0 or one per U.S. state -- “farm estates have an estate tax liability.” Under the proposed changes, that average rises to seven per state.

As the numbers make clear, neither today’s tax laws nor the proposed American Family Plan creates a “death tax” crisis in any state or the nation. In fact, hardly any American -- including American farmers -- pay taxes after “death.”

And “hardly” means hardly.

According to 2020 estimates compiled by the non-profit, non-partisan Tax Policy Center, “About 4,100 estate tax returns will be filed for people who die in 2020, of which only about 1,900 will be taxable — less than 0.1% of the 2.8 million people expected to die in that year. Because of a series of increases in the estate tax exemption, few estates pay the tax.”

So it’s not just farmers not paying “death taxes,” 99.9 percent of all Americans who die don’t pay a penny to undertaker Uncle Sam. That means “death taxes” apply to only the 1,900 Americans either so rich upon death they can’t avoid some taxes or the few who die without a plan to avoid taxes.