Farm and Food: China remains our biggest export market and biggest troublemaker

Talk about mixed messaging.

Two homemade campaign signs from last fall’s presidential election remain on the edge of a sprawling, well-kept dairy farm I recently passed. One, large and white against a green backdrop of tasseled corn, touts Donald Trump; the other, smaller and more wordy, declares that if Biden wins, all Americans soon will be “working for China.”

In large parts of the U.S., many -- maybe even most -- American farmers already are working for China and, even more ironically, they got there courtesy of former President Donald Trump, not Joe Biden.

Perhaps more upside down, at least according to the logic contained in the Wisconsin signs, Biden appears to be in no hurry to undo the Trump trade policies that continue to deliver today’s massive American ag sales to China. In fact, trade with China was just one of the two geopolitical topics the 2020 presidential foes agreed on.

How did we get to this who’s-on-first mash-up? Let’s review.

In the 2016 presidential race, candidate Donald Trump threatened a tariff fight with China and, after his election, acted quickly to keep his word. Then, for almost two years thereafter, if China made it -- washing machines, steel, alumunium, solar panels -- Trump put a tariff on it.