Farm and Food: Ahead of her (and our) time a century ago

My grandmother was both a woman of her time and a woman far ahead of even our time. For example, today’s electric cars would be a yawn for her. She rode in them “before the war.”

World War I, that is. Grandma (her given name was Ruth) was born in 1902 and lived 86 active years.

Grandma would also fit right in with today’s pandemic-fueled, work-from-home reality. In fact, no one in her family worked anywhere but from home. Her father, Henry, had the longest daily commute of any of them. His livery stable and blacksmith shop was a just a few steps past the sour apple tree in their backyard.

Another modern fact about my grandmother was that she never learned to drive anything with wheels. Not a horse drawn buggy, motorized car, or even a bicycle. She either walked or rode public transportation — first trains, then mostly “the Greyhound” — to where she needed or wanted to go.

And she went often and far. In the mid-1960s, my then-teen-aged sister, Peggy, and Grandma traveled by bus one July from southern Illinois through New England, Nova Scotia, and Prince Edward Island before returning to the Midwest through Quebec, Montreal, Toronto and Detroit.

The trip, to Grandma’s easy-to-please nature, was “wonderful.”