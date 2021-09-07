Fall 2021 TV: New shows to watch, try and avoid

Try

“Kin,” Sept. 9, AMC+: Is “Kin” on this list purely because of the Irish accents? I won’t tell if you won’t. Other than that, the story of a Dublin crime family going up against a drug kingpin is certainly fertile ground, even if it’s been tread before.

“Y: The Last Man,” Sept. 13, FX on Hulu: By the time “Y: The Last Man” finally premieres, it’ll be almost six years since the adaptation of Brian K. Vaughan and Pia Guerra’s post-apocalyptic comic book series went into production. There have been delays and cast changes and show runner changes and one real-life apocalypse, and I won’t actually believe it’s real until the opening credits roll, but the effort alone has earned it a shot. Beyond that, given everything we know about society, a world with no Y chromosomes sounds pretty nice.

“The Big Leap,” Sept. 20, Fox: A network show about a bunch of rejects trying to put on “Swan Lake” almost definitely won’t be good, but if it stays on the right side of cheesy (think the early seasons of “Glee,” not the latter), it could earn a curtain call. Plus, a cast of Scott Foley, Teri Polo and Piper Perabo is all our wildest early-2000s dreams come true.