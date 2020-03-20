Falcons snap up Gurley

Todd Gurley didn't wait long to find his new NFL home.
The Atlanta Falcons didn't wait long to celebrate the deal.
“WE GOT HIM,” the Falcons exclaimed on their Twitter account early Friday, soon after news emerged of Gurley's $6 million, one-year deal with the Falcons.
The agreement was confirmed to The Associated Press by a person familiar with the deal. The person confirmed the agreement on condition of anonymity because the deal will not be official until Gurley passes a physical. The league isn’t allowing players to report to new teams immediately for those physicals during the coronavirus pandemic.
The agreement was reached less than 24 hours after Gurley was released by the Los Angeles Rams on Thursday. The three-time Pro Bowl running back was released minutes before $10.5 million in his contract with the Rams became fully guaranteed.
Gurley was a standout at the University of Georgia, rushing for more than 3,000 yards in three seasons.
Gurley has rushed for more than 1,000 yards in three of his five seasons with the Rams. He ran for a career-low 857 yards with the Rams last season. His average of 3.8 yards per carry was the second-lowest of his career.
Broncos add RB Gordon: The Denver Broncos continued an impressive offseason haul by agreeing to a two-year deal with former Los Angeles Chargers running back Melvin Gordon.
A source said it's worth $16 million with all but $2.5 million guaranteed.
The Broncos didn't announce the deal but did tweet a clip of King Features comic strip character Flash Gordon, which is their new running back's nickname.
Saints keep Peat: Saints left guard Andrus Peat agreed to a five-year contract keeping him in New Orleans and virtually ensuring the entire 2019 starting offensive line will return. The deal is worth a total of $57.5 million.
Steelers pick up Ebron: The Pittsburgh Steelers added tight end Eric Ebron on a two-year deal, as well as guard Stefen Wisniewski, who won a Super Bowl with the Chiefs. And Pittsburgh made a rare in-division trade, acquiring backup defensive tackle Chris Wormley and a seventh-round pick from Baltimore for a fifth-round pick in this year's draft.
Ebron, 27, is one season removed from a breakout 2018 in which he caught 13 touchdown passes to make the Pro Bowl for the first time in the process.
Hamilton joins Chiefs: The Kansas City Chiefs agreed to a one-year contract with former New York Giants cornerback Antonio Hamilton, the first deal made by the Super Bowl champions since the start of free agency earlier in the week.
Kansas City entered the market desperate for help in the defensive backfield after losing Kendall Fuller, Morris Claiborne and Bashaud Breeland to free agency.
Quick hits: Defensive tackle Michael Pierce agreed to a three-year, $27 million contract with $18 million in guaranteed money with Minnesota after four seasons with Baltimore. ... Jack Conklin, who helped make Derrick Henry a rushing champion in Tennessee, signed with Cleveland. Conklin was welcomed along with tight end Austin Hooper, linebacker B.J. Goodson and fullback Andy Janovich, who came over in a trade with Denver. ... Longtime Vikings standout defensive lineman Everson Griffen, 32, is leaving Minnesota. Griffen's agent, Brian Murphy, announced they ended talks with the Vikings. ... The Cleveland Browns added another veteran safety, agreeing to terms with Andrew Sendejo on a one-year, $2.25 million contract. ... Saints vice president Mickey Loomis says free agent fullback Michael Burton has agreed to a one-year contract with New Orleans. ... The New York Jets are bringing back linebacker Neville Hewitt and cornerback Arthur Maulet. ... The Detroit Lions agreed to terms with cornerback Tony McRae. ... The Baltimore Ravens and the foundation run by owner Steve Bisciotti and his wife have teamed to donate $1 million to support four non-profit organizations in their efforts to combat the COVID-19 public health crisis.