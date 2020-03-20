Falcons snap up Gurley

Quick hits: Defensive tackle Michael Pierce agreed to a three-year, $27 million contract with $18 million in guaranteed money with Minnesota after four seasons with Baltimore. ... Jack Conklin, who helped make Derrick Henry a rushing champion in Tennessee, signed with Cleveland. Conklin was welcomed along with tight end Austin Hooper, linebacker B.J. Goodson and fullback Andy Janovich, who came over in a trade with Denver. ... Longtime Vikings standout defensive lineman Everson Griffen, 32, is leaving Minnesota. Griffen's agent, Brian Murphy, announced they ended talks with the Vikings. ... The Cleveland Browns added another veteran safety, agreeing to terms with Andrew Sendejo on a one-year, $2.25 million contract. ... Saints vice president Mickey Loomis says free agent fullback Michael Burton has agreed to a one-year contract with New Orleans. ... The New York Jets are bringing back linebacker Neville Hewitt and cornerback Arthur Maulet. ... The Detroit Lions agreed to terms with cornerback Tony McRae. ... The Baltimore Ravens and the foundation run by owner Steve Bisciotti and his wife have teamed to donate $1 million to support four non-profit organizations in their efforts to combat the COVID-19 public health crisis.