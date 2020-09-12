Facing Trump ban, China’s TikTok embeds itself into US culture

U.S. President Donald Trump has ordered ByteDance to sell its U.S. TikTok assets and he has threatened to ban the app if a deal doesn’t happen in coming weeks. Embedding the business deeply in society, while providing a livelihood for thousands of rising American stars will make it harder to uproot the app from the country. Creators say they haven’t been asked to make public statements in support of the app, but it comes naturally to some.

“TikTok is being transparent, they want to be held accountable, and they’re doing all the right things,” said Nick Tangorra, a 22-year-old singer songwriter with 1.2 million followers. “I’ve got tattoos. If I get another one I might get a little TikTok one.”

When Trump said he planned to ban TikTok in early August, the app was flooded with videos supporting the service and calling out the president for distracting from more serious issues. A few days later, TikTok announced the first recipients of a $1 billion fund to help U.S. creators build careers on the platform. Soon after, the company rolled out a TV advertising campaign to thank creators for making TikTok a ubiquitous part of everyday American life.

“We are reiterating that we are committed to their long-term success on TikTok, so they can continue to be their creative selves,” said Kudzi Chikumbu, TikTok’s director of creative community.