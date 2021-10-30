Facebook, Netflix protests show tech workers aren't afraid to take complaints public

Those norms might have held when the companies employed a few thousand workers, said Adam Fisher, author of "Valley of Genius: The Uncensored History of Silicon Valley." "But now that these are some of the biggest companies that have ever existed on the planet — at least by value, and probably by size; other measures too — it's just harder to keep stuff secret."

The value proposition has changed as well, with the companies' need for talent giving tech workers "a lot of economic power," Fisher said. "These companies don't run themselves, and we're at a place [where] you've got million-dollar signing bonuses for some of the hottest young engineers, literally, so you need to care about what they think, no matter what it is."

Forrest Briscoe, a professor of management at Penn State, said that whistleblowing and demonstrations are "close cousins, with lots of theoretical overlaps" — but that the two strategies also have some differences.

"Activism more often involves collective action (but not always)," Briscoe said via email, whereas "whistleblowing more often involves misconduct/rule violation allegations (but not always)."

One can lead to the other, said Arunima Krishna, an assistant professor of public relations at Boston University whose work has explored employee activism.