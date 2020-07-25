FAA plans 45-day public comment period on Boeing’s 737 Max, with ungrounding not likely before mid-October

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Lincoln's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up Become a Member

The Federal Aviation Administration said this week it will soon issue a formal notice outlining the proposed design changes to the Boeing 737 Max flight control system as well as proposed new pilot procedures and allow time for public comment ahead of clearing the jet to fly passengers again.

This step is a clear signal that federal approval for the 737 Max to return to service again in the U.S. is approaching. However, a person familiar with the process and the steps ahead said that a formal ungrounding is now unlikely before mid-October.

Boeing has been anxious to get the plane cleared to fly so it can start delivering what used to be a key moneymaker.

Previously, Boeing had privately indicated that the jet might be ungrounded in September. Some within the company had hoped the FAA might issue clearance for the Max that took effect immediately, with public comment possible afterwards.

But given the intense scrutiny of the jet’s re-certification and continued public suspicion of the Max after two crashes, that would have invited accusations of predetermining the outcome, and even potential legal action. The FAA has opted for the standard process, requiring a public comment period ahead of the decision.