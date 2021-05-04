 Skip to main content
Tish Outhet
Tish Outhet

Tish Outhet has always valued hard work and being useful. These were values instilled in her at an early age to work hard and have goals. As a teenager in Marysville, Kansas, she applied for a nursing aide position at a local senior facility after realizing she didn't like working at the grocery store deli and smelling like fried chicken every day. While that was an added perk, she really relished the idea of caring for others. People have always been able to trust her and know that no matter what, Tish can be relied upon to get whatever needs to be done accomplished.

Her passion for taking care of others led her to nursing school in Lincoln where she loves the diversity of the industry. She has had the opportunity to work in several different roles and most recently switched gears from stress test nurse at CHI Health Nebraska Heart to a supervisory role at a local COVID-19 testing site. After operations were well established, She is now a part of the Nuclear Imaging department.

Her nominator says, "Tish Outhet is an ultimate team player in her willingness and passion to take on any role and responsibility asked of her."

 

