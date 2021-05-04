Tammy Schroeder

One of the things that Tammy Schroder appreciates about the nursing industry is that you are surrounded by bright, intellectual people with the same purpose. The goal of taking care of people is noble, and she considers it a privilege to be able to see people at their most vulnerable and show them that they are stronger than they realize.

Her brother was very ill during her freshman year of college, requiring a long hospitalization. She also had a beloved cousin who was a nurse. Both these influences along with the patients she met during her part-time job at a nursing home in high school convinced Tammy that nursing was her true vocation. Connecting with other people is what continues to inspire her today. Working alongside other people who are dedicated lifelong learners who want to work together to give and continue to grow is what she loves about the healthcare industry.

"I nominate her for this award on behalf of so many of her patients who have approached me in our small town to tell me what a great health care provider she is for them," says her husband who nominated her. "She deserves the attention, as do all our nurses this year. They have, once again, helped us all realize what a real hero looks and acts like."

