Suzanne Cimino's inspiration to become a nurse surprised her mother who didn't know her daughter wanted to follow in her footsteps. Suzanne saw how her mother was able to touch so many people's lives and wanted to provide the same kind of care for others in vulnerable situations. She started working as a tech in the emergency room at CHI Health and fell in love with the pace.

Suzanne blends her intelligence and compassion with her commendable critical thinking skills. She serves as a resource for other team members and works on reaching out to other departments to achieve the best outcome for her patients. Her team members are always so impressed with her leadership skills and her ability to handle stressful situations.

"Suzanne may be the best overall nurse that we have in the ER presently," said her nominator. "I am so excited to see what is next for Suzanne. It is such a privilege to work with a nurse who is this exceptional."

