Nicole Hardy

As the Director of Nursing for the Legacy and Legacy Estates, Nichole has looked at the pandemic as an opportunity to grow. Her organization had to learn so many different things and so quickly. Taking care of her own father who had been diagnosed with pancreatic cancer inspired Nichole to become a nurse and take care of the vulnerable.

The team atmosphere is what she loves most about working at the Legacy and appreciates how her co-workers come together like a family to lift one another during difficult times. Themed lunches, words of encouragement and small tokens of pop and other treats were ways she helped lift the spirits of those around her.

"Nichole has this welcoming approach that lets her residents know she is their advocate, their support, she is their voice." her nominator said. "During this pandemic, Nichole has led the way for all of us and has worked hard to make this pandemic not a hindrance but a time for growth."

