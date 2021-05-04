Melissa Wilson

Missy Wilson knew she wanted to work with babies, but the idea of the NICU terrified her. Early in her career, she decided to "try on" a role at the NICU at St. Elizabeth's and fell in love with it. Twenty-six years later, she is still helping families with their newborns and is now serving in the role as NICU Educator, as well as providing newborn education to community hospitals throughout Nebraska.

Her favorite part of working in the NICU is being able to make an impact and help people during a time in their lives that is difficult. She knows that even though she may help thousands of families with their premature babies over the course of her career, each family is going through the experience for the first time. She is proud to be able to be a calm and reassuring voice for them and to be able to teach other nurses to do the same.