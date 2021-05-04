Kelly Fields was a senior at Lincoln East High School when an OB nurse came to visit her home-ec class. A lightbulb went off. Thirty-four years later, she's still in the nursing field, now as a nurse practitioner at Surgical Care, P.C., specializing in patients battling breast cancer.

With her beaming smile, she loves to be able to help her patients overcome the shock and disbelief and focus on concrete actions to help them get better. She combines patience and humor with grace and expertise to impact the lives of her patients and their families.

"Kelly is focused, compassionate, and highly skilled at orchestrating details to reassure her patients they will receive the very best care," said her nominator. "She is admired by peers, patients and physicians. Kelly is a valuable asset to our medical community!

She is, in no uncertain terms, a healthcare hero!!"

