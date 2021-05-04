Kathy Grubbe recently retired in December of 2020 after 35 years of serving the patients at Bryan Health. She's always been interested in helping people and learning their stories. Her policy has always been to do whatever she can to help people in their particular situations.

Kathy was always drawn to the challenges in nursing. She loved problem solving and collaborating with other nurses the best ways to tackle issues. Her keen listening skills and open heart would allow her to find the best solutions every time. Even after retiring, Kathy still volunteers, most recently helping with vaccination clinics and with Clinic with a Heart.

"Her warm smile and caring nature helps calm and comfort her patients and all those around her," said her husband who nominated her. "Kathy is both an incredible nurse and a wonderful person."

