Hope always gets a kick out of introducing herself to her patients. They immediately take to her infectious smile and positivity and know that they are in the presence of someone who can offer excellent care as well as hope. Hope was inspired to become a nurse because of her mother who would return home from her shifts feeling as if she was fulfilling a purpose in life.

Hope works in the ICU at CHI Health: NE Heart Hospital and did extra work filling in as the Interim Nurse Educator helping the team navigate the challenges of COVID-19. She was able to keep the staff up-to-date on the latest guidelines all while keeping up a positive and joyful attitude.

“All of this is a testament to Hope's dedication to anything and everything she is involved with, and it continues to show in her day-to-day return to bedside nursing,” said her nominator. “NE Heart is very fortunate and appreciative to have Hope on our team.”

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0