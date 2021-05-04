One of the things that drew Angela Herbert to nursing was all of the different opportunities that the field presented. As the oldest of eight children, she also realized how important it was to take care of others and help lead and organize a team. Over the course of her career, she has been impressed with the many paths the nursing industry can provide as a whole and within individual organizations.
Director of Quality and Patient Safety at Bryan Health, Angela has been instrumental in leading many different COVID-19 programs. She helped plan the community's first drive-thru testing site in March of 2020 and helped establish the Compassionate End-of-Life visitation process for COVID family members at Bryan Medical Center. She is now actively involved in collaborating with the Lincoln Lancaster County Health Department for Bryan Health's vaccination clinics.
"Her expertise in logistics and pulling interdisciplinary teams together to accomplish great things in short order is amazing." said her nominator. "Our entire city/county is benefiting from her exemplary and tireless work."