Observatory to unveil new center

Branched Oak Observatory began construction on a 1,800-square foot multipurpose center in late February and will unveil the center to the public at its ninth-annual Star-B-Q this weekend.

The Kunkel Family Multi-Purpose Center features a larger classroom space, with capacity for 60 to 80 children, a new projector, a full astronomy library and permanent restrooms — compared to the portable toilets that the observatory previously relied on.

A push for accessibility is also part of the observatory's long-term plans. They've recently poured concrete paths to connect the concrete pads that exist throughout the facility where amateur astronomers can visit and set up their equipment.

The center will replace the need for the current visitor center and classroom buildings, but it will be much more than a combination of the two.

Celebrating 10 years

About 10 years ago, Pinnacle Bank Arena debuted in Lincoln’s Haymarket, forever changing the city’s entertainment, sports and economy.

More than 6 million people have attended events in the first decade of Pinnacle Bank Arena, a tally that is even more impressive considering that the COVID-19 pandemic essentially wiped out events for most of 2020 and part of 2021.

Healthy ahead of Colorado

Heading into Saturday’s game at Colorado, Nebraska coach Matt Rhule said three key Huskers will be available after not playing at Minnesota.

Rhule said left tackle Teddy Prochazka and linebackers Jimari Butler and Nick Henrich are “in really good shape.” All three traveled to the game last Thursday but did not play.

Henrich and Butler were ruled out due to injury prior to the game. Prochazka is still working his way into the offensive line rotation after missing much of fall camp due to injury.

Rhule also said young receivers may need to step up, including Malachi Coleman and Jaylen Lloyd.

