In-state population grows

The number of first-time freshmen from Nebraska who enrolled at the University of Nebraska-Lincoln rose by 3.6% this year, according to a head count of students taken late last month.

A total of 3,545 freshman students hailing from across the Cornhusker State marked the largest group of resident students to become Huskers in more than five years.

In all, there are 4,699 first-year students attending Nebraska's flagship public university campus for the fall 2023 semester, an increase of 1.3% from last year.

But total enrollment fell by 0.9% this year, continuing a trend of declines that started after UNL broke the 26,000-student mark in the fall 2018 semester, which was the highest enrollment in the more than 150-year history of the institution.

Lincoln man dies from attack

A Lincoln man who was rushed to a local hospital with a brain bleed that required emergency surgery after police found him unconscious with a head injury following an assault on a downtown street corner on Aug, 27 died on Tuesday, according to police.

Police have already arrested 22-year-old Lincoln man Angel Rodriguez Alvis who is allegedly responsible for the attack that preceded Baylor's death.

Prosecutors charged Rodriguez Alvis last week with first-degree assault, a felony punishable by up to 50 years in prison. He paid $50,000 to bond out of jail on Aug. 30.

High school football preview

And, week three of the high school football season is here, and it begins tonight with nine games before the rest of the state joins in on Friday.

Lincoln Southeast has a big chance to turn its season around when it hosts Number Three-ranked Papillion-La Vista tonight at Seacrest Field. The Knights are 0-2 this season after losing in double-overtime to Lincoln East last week. A win against the Titans would go a long way.

The premier city game of the week is Lincoln Southwest vs. Lincoln East on Friday night at Seacrest Field. Both teams are 1 and 1 on the season.

Also, Lincoln North Star has its first test of the season on the road at ninth-ranked Kearney. The Gators have won both of their games by a wide margin but the Bearcats represent a clear step up in competition.

