Concealed carry takes effect

Months after Nebraska's Legislature passed a bill allowing most residents older than 21 to carry concealed weapons without a permit, the new law took effect across the state this weekend — with numerous exceptions, particularly in Lincoln.

The Nebraska Legislature passed the so-called "constitutional carry" bill in a 33-14 vote in April before Gov. Jim Pillen signed it six days later, declaring it "a great day for our Constitution."

Nebraskans previously had to pass a criminal background check, pay a $100 fee and take an eight- to 16-hour gun safety class to acquire a concealed carry permit.

While the law nullifies many of the city's gun-related ordinances, it does allow property owners to prohibit concealed carrying on the grounds they control.

New high schools go solar

Students at two Lincoln high schools will soon have the opportunity to work hands-on with solar energy for the first time.

The Lincoln Board of Education approved a contract with Nelnet Renewable Energy at its July 25 meeting to install solar arrays at Lincoln Northwest and Standing Bear high schools, something that has been in the works for several years.

The arrays will be located northeast of the building at Northwest High and southwest of Standing Bear. While there’s no set date for installation to begin, the district said the panels should be operating by the end of September.

Inside look at Red Way Airline's failure

And, the Red Way Airlines experiment, which came to an end Thursday, was an abject failure. There's not a more subtle way to describe it. And no one involved dares to try to soften that statement.

In just two months, Red Way tore through the vast majority of American Rescue Plan Act dollars -- $1.5 million each from the city of Lincoln and Lancaster County -- and as the final invoices trickle in, it's likely there won't be much ARPA cash remaining.

Red Way used more than $928,000 in the first month and followed up that by tapping the fund for nearly $1.4 million in the second month.

