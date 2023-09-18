The Daily Minute is the Journal Star's morning news briefing where you can get the latest news in about a minute each weekday. Previous Daily Minute videos are archived here.

Red Way ticket holders continue to await refunds

Some Red Way ticket holders are still waiting on their refunds after the airline announced on Aug. 23 that it would discontinue service. The announcement came about two and a half months after it launched its leisure travel model out of the Lincoln Airport.

There were roughly 16,000 ticket refunds, the airport's communications director said. And, as of Friday, that list had been whittled to about 600. But, that's little consolation for people struggling to get their money back.

'It's been a bit of a headache trying to get a refund,” one customer said. Others have had similar experiences.

Data: State income declined

The latest Census figures show that inflation appears to have taken a bigger toll on incomes in Nebraska than elsewhere in the U.S.

Nebraska's inflation-adjusted median income declined 3.6% in 2022 compared with 2021. That was a considerably larger drop than the 0.8% average nationwide.

In fact, according to an analysis, only three states -- New Hampshire, Vermont and Pennsylvania -- saw bigger declines.

Lancaster County saw an even bigger drop of 5.6%, which was much worse than the other metro counties. Rural areas of the state also saw declines larger than the state as whole.

East HS junior's passion for art and music

And, at just 3 years old, it was clear Nicholas Li had a gift. The little boy would draw police cars, detailed skylines or anything that popped into his wild imagination.

Flash forward about 13 years and Li is still making artwork, and now music, too.

A junior at Lincoln East High School, he simply has a love for all things creative, but is otherwise a pretty normal 16-year-old. He was born and raised in Lincoln as an only child. He takes AP classes, plays in the school orchestra, hangs out with his friends and doodles during class.

Except, unlike a lot of typical teenagers, Li has a nationally recognized painting and he composes his own music.

