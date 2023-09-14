The Daily Minute is the Journal Star's morning news briefing where you can get the latest news in about a minute each weekday. Previous Daily Minute videos are archived here.

Students spread suicide awareness

Nearly 20 students at Lincoln Northwest High School represent the first class of Hope Squad members dedicated to advocating for student mental health, promoting suicide prevention and, most of all, spreading hope.

The peer-led program was created last spring at the district level and has since been implemented in all Lincoln Public Schools middle and high schools. Squad members are nominated by fellow students and meet regularly throughout the year.

In honor of September being National Suicide Prevention month, the group sold purple and teal t-shirts, two colors representative of suicide awareness, at the start of the month, and plan to pass out bracelets and informational cards about suicide prevention at school sporting events throughout September. On each is the new national suicide hotline number created in 2022, 988.

‘Pink postcard’ problems

It’s pink postcard time again and this year and property owners should prepare for some sticker shock.

The postcards, which began arriving in property owners’ mailboxes this week, are the result of a “Truth in Taxation” law that took effect last year and required local entities to notify taxpayers and hold a public hearing if they propose increasing property tax revenues by more than 2% in the coming year.

Those entities can account for “real growth” which allows them to collect more than the 2%, but even with that leeway, Lincoln, Lincoln Public Schools, Southeast Community College, Waverly and Hickman are asking for substantially more — requiring a public hearing.

That’s largely due to a historic 22% increase in property tax valuations this year, which means most homeowners will be paying more in property taxes — even though many of those subdivisions lowered their tax rates.

Board considers $514M budget

And, the Lincoln Board of Education discussed its spending capacity for the 2023-24 school year at its Tuesday meeting, proposing an overall budget that's more than $20 million higher than last year.

The approximately $514 million proposed budget accounts for increases to staff salaries and other line-item adjustments like $100,000 for free menstrual products in schools. The proposed budget also outlines a property tax levy drop that would be the biggest at Lincoln Public Schools in more than 20 years.

This year’s budget is about $24 million, or 4.8% more than last year’s. If the budget is adopted, the district’s property tax levy would decrease 14 cents from the current $1.21 per $100 of valuation to $1.07. The board originally proposed a 13-cent decrease in June.

However, even with the 14-cent drop, Lincoln residents will likely still see an increase in their property taxes because of a projected 22.5% average increase in property values across the district.

