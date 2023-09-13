The Daily Minute is the Journal Star's morning news briefing where you can get the latest news in about a minute each weekday. Previous Daily Minute videos are archived here.

Good morning, Lincoln. Here are this morning's top headlines.

Probes into 911 disruptions

Nebraska's Public Service Commission formally opened investigations into the state's two largest telecommunications providers Tuesday over their role in separate disruptions to 911 services in Southeast Nebraska in late August and early September.

Commissioners voted 5-0 at their regular meeting Tuesday to launch the separate investigations into Lumen and Windstream, the providers at the center of the outages, one of which disrupted 911 phone service for nearly 60% of the 911 centers in Nebraska from the night of Aug. 31 to the morning of Sept. 1.

"The commission takes 911 matters seriously," Tim Schram, the District 3 commissioner who represents Sarpy, Saunders and western Douglas counties said. The longtime commissioner thanked 911 dispatchers for working through the outages and the state's news outlets for keeping the public updated.

Bus crash near Palmyra

A school bus crash on Nebraska 2 in Otoe County sent several students to a Lincoln hospital Tuesday morning.

The Nebraska State Patrol said it received a report at about 7:35 a.m. of a crash involving a school bus approximately one mile east of Palmyra.

A preliminary investigation shows that the bus was westbound on Nebraska 2 when it slowed to turn into a driveway. A westbound Ford F-150 then failed to slow down and rear-ended the bus, causing it to roll onto its side.

All nine students aboard the bus were transported to Bryan West Campus in Lincoln with non-life-threatening injuries. The students were all between ages 5 and 14. Both drivers involved were also transported with non-life-threatening injuries.

Jeff Sims 'bouncing back'

And, if Jeff Sims is dwelling on a disappointing start to his Nebraska career, his teammates haven’t seen it.

The quarterback hasn’t spoken publicly since the Colorado game, but several Huskers voiced their support for Sims on Tuesday.

That includes running back Gabe Ervin, who said “I feel like Jeff is really good mentally. … He’s going to act like nothing happened because that’s what you need to do.”

Sims is currently battling an ankle injury suffered Saturday. His status is unclear for the upcoming game against Northern Illinois.

That’s it for Wednesday, Sept. 13. Stay in the know with Lincoln’s longest-standing news source at JournalStar.com., we’ll see you back here tomorrow.

Top Journal Star photos for August 2023