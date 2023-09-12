Legislature hires its own attorney

The Nebraska Legislature has hired an outside attorney to help lawmakers navigate the wake of an attorney general's opinion that said offices charged with performing oversight on the state's child welfare and corrections systems was unconstitutional.

The move to hire external legal counsel was made days after the Department of Health and Human Services and the Department of Correctional Services shut off access to the Office of Inspectors General.

The chair of the Executive Board, Sen. Tom Briese of Albion, informed his colleagues in an email that the board had hired an attorney recently.

Gas prices surge in Nebraska, Midwest

Gas prices have spiked as much as 40 cents a gallon in the past week in Nebraska, but an analyst said the increase should be short-lived.

According to AAA, the average price of a gallon of unleaded gas in Nebraska as of Monday was $3.83 a gallon, up 28 cents from a week ago.

But some individual markets have gone up even more. In Omaha, for example, Monday's average price of $3.82 a gallon was 40 cents higher than a week ago. Lincoln actually had one of the smaller week-over-week increases among Nebraska cities, at 19 cents.

The culprit appears to be a refinery outage, according to Patrick De Haan, head of petroleum analysis at GasBuddy, who said prices should start to moderate in a day or two.

NU QB Sims misses practice with injury

Nebraska quarterback Jeff Sims is still dealing with the effects of an ankle injury suffered Saturday.

Nebraska head coach Matt Rhule said that Sims didn’t participate in Nebraska’s Sunday practice because of his ankle, prompting backups Heinrich Haarberg and Chubba Purdy to take the reps at quarterback.

Rhule said he doesn’t believe it’s a high-ankle sprain that would cause Sims to miss multiple weeks but is still waiting on more information about Sims’ status.

“With the quarterbacks, you never know with the ankle, so I have to see more," Rhule said.