The Mill to open new location

The Mill Coffee & Tea, a Lincoln tradition since 1975, will add its sixth store and fifth in Lincoln with the opening of a new location at 1040 O Street.

The coffee shop, which will be called The Mill at 11th, is set to open Friday, one day before the Huskers open their home football season with an 11 a.m. game against Northern Illinois.

The location is also the new home of The Ticket, Lincoln’s sports talk radio station.

Mill co-owner Tamara Sloan said she will go before the Lincoln City Council this month to get approval for a liquor license for the new location, which will feature a bar, a coffee counter and some seating inside and outside that will allow customers to either enjoy the quiet or to watch what's going on in the radio station.

Nebraska State Fair reports attendance increase

The Nebraska State Fair had its best year for attendance since before the coronavirus pandemic.

The fair on Friday announced that 311,900 people attended the 11-day event in Grand Island, 8.5% more than last year. It was also the first time the fair broke the 300,000 mark since 2018.

State Fair Executive Director Jaime Parr said she was pleased with the numbers, especially considering unseasonable heat over Labor Day Weekend.

Best Kept Secret social club makes strides to get liquor license

The Lincoln/Lancaster County Planning Commission last week amended the University Place planned unit development to allow JK Osiri to sell alcohol at what he calls an “intellectual and cultural exchange space" in north Lincoln.

The matter now goes before the Lincoln City Council, where Osiri will soon seek approval of a liquor license for Best Kept Secret. Osiri hopes to serve palm wine at the new social club, a staple from West Africa that is traditionally served for special events.

