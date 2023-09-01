The Daily Minute is the Journal Star's morning news briefing where you can get the latest news in about a minute each weekday. Previous Daily Minute videos are archived here.

Air show shatters record

This week in Lincoln appears to be all about breaking records.

The Lincoln Chamber of Commerce revealed Thursday that the two-day Guardians of Freedom Airshow last weekend recorded 340,000 people, shattering the record for the largest attendance at a spectator event in Lincoln's history.

The previous record was set 12 years ago when more than 250,000 people attended the air show Sept. 10-11, 2011, according to a release from the chamber.

Also one for the record books was Volleyball Day on Wednesday in Lincoln, which may have broken as many as five records. The event drew the largest-ever crowd for a women's sporting event.

Finalists named in ‘Coolest Thing’ contest

The second annual “Coolest Thing Made in Nebraska” contest has a definite Southeast Nebraska flavor.

While only two of the 16 products are made in Lincoln, several others are from companies based in the area.

The two Lincoln-based products are the Ignis firefighting drone from Drone Amplified and the T-Rex Portable Basketball System from Bison Inc.

Public voting started Tuesday to whittle the 16 products down to eight quarterfinalists, and you can see all the products and vote for your favorite one at nemanufacturingalliance.com. Voting for the first round continues until 11:59 p.m. Sunday.

Lincoln Calling still filling fall void

And, a full-blown Lincoln Calling festival isn’t happening this year. But on Sunday, it’s keeping its name on the local music radar with Lincoln Calling Day + Nite Backlot BBQ, which will go down for 12 hours at Duffy’s Tavern on Sunday.

The BBQ will feature seven bands playing Duffy’s Backlot during the day and a pair of artists and a DJ working on the indoor stage at night. And there’ll be grilled grub available from The Mobile Food Experience, as well as drinks from Duffy’s.

The lineup, made up primarily of Lincoln and Omaha bands, features Lincoln's Mz Worthy, the transgender head of Anabatic Records and one of the original four members of the Dirty Bird crew that has been at the cutting edge of house music for two decades.

That's it for Friday, Sept. 1.

