The Daily Minute is the Journal Star's morning news briefing where you can get the latest news in about a minute each weekday.
Previous Daily Minute videos are archived here.
Good morning, Lincoln. Here are this morning's top headlines.
Air show shatters record
This week in Lincoln appears to be all about breaking records.
The Lincoln Chamber of Commerce revealed Thursday that the two-day Guardians of Freedom Airshow last weekend recorded 340,000 people,
shattering the record for the largest attendance at a spectator event in Lincoln's history.
The previous record was set 12 years ago when more than 250,000 people attended the air show Sept. 10-11, 2011, according to a release from the chamber.
Also one for the record books was Volleyball Day on Wednesday in Lincoln, which may have broken as many as five records. The event drew the largest-ever crowd for a women's sporting event.
Finalists named in ‘Coolest Thing’ contest
The second annual “Coolest Thing Made in Nebraska”
contest has a definite Southeast Nebraska flavor.
While only two of the 16 products are made in Lincoln, several others are from companies based in the area.
The two Lincoln-based products are the Ignis firefighting drone from Drone Amplified and the T-Rex Portable Basketball System from Bison Inc.
Public voting started Tuesday to whittle the 16 products down to eight quarterfinalists, and you can see all the products and vote for your favorite one at
nemanufacturingalliance.com. Voting for the first round continues until 11:59 p.m. Sunday. Lincoln Calling still filling fall void
And, a full-blown Lincoln Calling festival isn’t happening this year. But on Sunday, it’s keeping its name on the local music radar with Lincoln Calling Day + Nite Backlot BBQ,
which will go down for 12 hours at Duffy’s Tavern on Sunday.
The BBQ will feature seven bands playing Duffy’s Backlot during the day and a pair of artists and a DJ working on the indoor stage at night. And there’ll be grilled grub available from The Mobile Food Experience, as well as drinks from Duffy’s.
The lineup, made up primarily of Lincoln and Omaha bands, features Lincoln's Mz Worthy, the transgender head of Anabatic Records and one of the original four members of the Dirty Bird crew that has been at the cutting edge of house music for two decades.
That’s it for Friday, Sept. 1. Stay in the know with Lincoln’s longest-standing news source at
JournalStar.com., we’ll see you back here on Monday.
Photos: Nebraska volleyball hosts grand outdoor match at Memorial Stadium
The national anthem is being played before the volleyball game between UNK and Wayne State on Wednesday, Aug. 30, 2023, at Memorial Stadium.
University of Nebraska-Lincoln freshman Josh Machan tries to stay cool during Volleyball Day in Nebraska on Wednesday, Aug. 30, 2023, at Memorial Stadium.
Troy Dvorak of Milford enjoys beer during Volleyball Day in Nebraska on Wednesday, Aug. 30, 2023, at Memorial Stadium.
Nadine Ault sells beer during Volleyball Day in Nebraska on Wednesday, Aug. 30, 2023, at Memorial Stadium
Nebraska players celebrate after winning the first set against Omaha on Wednesday at Memorial Stadium.
Nebraska's Lexi Rodriguez (8) and Merritt Beason (13) lead the team to the court before the match against Omaha on Wednesday at Memorial Stadium.
Nebraska former head coach Terry Pettit (right) is being recognized by Gov. Jim Pillen during Volleyball Day in Nebraska on Wednesday at Memorial Stadium.
Nebraska plays Omaha during Volleyball Day in Nebraska on Wednesday at Memorial Stadium.
Nebraska head coach John Cook walks to the court ahead of the match against Omaha on Wednesday at Memorial Stadium.
Nebraska head coach John Cook and assistant coach Jaylen Reyes coach the team during the game against Omaha on Wednesday at Memorial Stadium.
Club team volleyball players, including Kenzie MacDonald of Omaha (left), 13, and her twin Kyra MacDonald, cheer during the final moments of the Nebraska volleyball match against Omaha on Wednesday at Memorial Stadium.
Former Nebraska football player Kenny Bell greets athletic director Trev Alberts ahead of Volleyball Day in Nebraska on Wednesday, Aug. 30, 2023, at Memorial Stadium.
Former Nebraska volleyball players open the gate to the Tunnel Walk on Wednesday at Memorial Stadium.
Nebraska's Laney Choboy (first right) celebrates with her teammates during a post game light show after their match against Omaha defeated Omaha at Memorial Stadium, on Wednesday, Aug. 30, 2023, in Lincoln.
92,003 people attended Nebraska's match against Omaha on Wednesday at Memorial Stadium, setting a new world record for attendance at a women's sporting event.
High School students watch the Huskers during the second set at Memorial Stadium, on Wednesday, Aug. 30, 2023, in Lincoln.
Drea Hooper, from Omaha, cheers on the Huskers as they take on Omaha during the first set at Memorial Stadium, on Wednesday, Aug. 30, 2023, in Lincoln.
Doug Felber watches Omaha take on Nebraska from the top stands during the first set at Memorial Stadium, on Wednesday, Aug. 30, 2023, in Lincoln.
The Huskers sing along to a song while watching a light show after a record breaking match against Omaha at Memorial Stadium, on Wednesday, Aug. 30, 2023, in Lincoln.
Nebraska head coach John Cook shrugs after he gives a short speech following a record setting match against Omaha at Memorial Stadium, on Wednesday, Aug. 30, 2023, in Lincoln.
Nebraska's Bergen Reilly celebrates a point against Omaha during the third set at Memorial Stadium, on Wednesday, Aug. 30, 2023, in Lincoln.
Nebraska's Lexi Rodriguez and Merritt Beason run on to the court ahead of their match against Omaha at Memorial Stadium, on Wednesday, Aug. 30, 2023, in Lincoln.
92,003 people attended Nebraska's match against Omaha on Wednesday at Memorial Stadium, setting a new world record for attendance at a women's sporting event.
Omaha's Kali Jurgensmeier (top left) and Emily Huss attempt to defend a kill by Nebraska's Bekka Allick during the first set at Memorial Stadium, on Wednesday, Aug. 30, 2023, in Lincoln.
Nebraska's Maggie Mendelson (center) celebrates with her team after a challenge call was overturned during the second set against Omaha on Wednesday at Memorial Stadium.
A fan holds his foam finger and beer as he is lifted above the crowd during the third set at Memorial Stadium, on Wednesday, Aug. 30, 2023, in Lincoln.
Nebraska's Harper Murray, Ally Batenhorst, and Maggie Mendelson celebrate after scoring during the third set at Memorial Stadium, on Wednesday, Aug. 30, 2023, in Lincoln.
Fans shout, "roof, roof, roof," after a block during the third set at Memorial Stadium, on Wednesday, Aug. 30, 2023, in Lincoln.
University of Omaha takes on Nebraska during the second set at Memorial Stadium, on Wednesday, Aug. 30, 2023, in Lincoln.
Fans sit along the upper deck while they watch the the second set between Omaha and Nebraska at Memorial Stadium, on Wednesday, Aug. 30, 2023, in Lincoln.
Nebraska's Bekka Allick hits past Omaha's Kali Jurgensmeier (top left) during the first set Wednesday at Memorial Stadium.
Volleyball fans watch a light show and fire works following a record breaking match between Nebraska and Omaha at Memorial Stadium, on Wednesday, Aug. 30, 2023, in Lincoln.
Volleyball fans watch a light show following Nebraska's win against Omaha on Wednesday at Memorial Stadium.
Nebraska's Lexi Rodriguez (bottom) performs the worm as her teammates cheer her on following their match against Omaha on Wednesday at Memorial Stadium.
Nebraska's Laney Choboy (first right) celebrates with her teammates during a post game light show after their match against Omaha defeated Omaha at Memorial Stadium, on Wednesday, Aug. 30, 2023, in Lincoln.
Nebraska head coach John Cook, wearing his National Championship ring, calls out a play to his team in the third set at Memorial Stadium, on Wednesday, Aug. 30, 2023, in Lincoln.
Fans cheer as the Husker volleyball team makes its way down the tunnel before the match against Omaha on Wednesday at Memorial Stadium.
Nebraska head coach John Cook (left) takes the court with his team before taking on Omaha on Wednesday at Memorial Stadium.
Former Nebraska head coach Terry Petitt is seen before the match against Omaha on Wednesday at Memorial Stadium.
Omaha takes on Nebraska during the second set on Wednesday at Memorial Stadium.
Volleyball fans do the wave during a break in the action during the match between Omaha and Nebraska on Wednesday at Memorial Stadium.
The glare from the sun hits the court causing players to be silhouetted against the floor during the second set Wednesday at Memorial Stadium.
The glare from the sun hits the court causing players to be silhouetted against the floor during the second set Wednesday at Memorial Stadium.
Wayne State's Laney Kathol (left) celebrates with her teammate Rachel Walker after scoring a kill during the second set at Memorial Stadium, on Wednesday, Aug. 30, 2023, in Lincoln.
Volleyball fans watch the match from the upper part of the stadium between University of Kearney and Wayne State in the first set at Memorial Stadium, on Wednesday, Aug. 30, 2023, in Lincoln.30, 2023, in Lincoln.
University of Kearney's Celeste Friesen (bottom right) dives to save the ball from a spike by Wayne State's Maggie Brahmer during the first set at Memorial Stadium, on Wednesday, Aug. 30, 2023, in Lincoln.
Wayne State takes on University of Kearney during during the first set at Memorial Stadium, on Wednesday, Aug. 30, 2023, in Lincoln.
Wayne State's Jordan McCormick (left) dives for the ball that was hit by the University of Kearney during the second set at Memorial Stadium, on Wednesday, Aug. 30, 2023, in Lincoln.
Wayne State's Chanatee Robles (top left) spikes the ball against University of Kearney's Peyton Neff (first right) and Abby Rose during the second set at Memorial Stadium, on Wednesday, Aug. 30, 2023, in Lincoln.
Volleyball fans walk the southeast ramps to their seats on the upper levels of Memorial Stadium ahead of Volleyball Day, on Wednesday, Aug. 30, 2023, in Lincoln.
Nebraska fans mill about outside the Addidas shop ahead of Volleyball Day at Memorial Stadium, on Wednesday, Aug. 30, 2023, in Lincoln.
Volleyball fans walk the southeast ramps to their seats on the upper levels of Memorial Stadium ahead of Volleyball Day, on Wednesday, Aug. 30, 2023, in Lincoln.
The Wayne State bench, including Wayne State's Brooke Peltz (first right) and hanatee Roblesahead (second right) after a by their team during the first set at Memorial Stadium, on Wednesday, Aug. 30, 2023, in Lincoln.
Nebraska's Ally Batenhorst (14), Kennedi Orr (9) and Andi Jackson (15) celebrate a 3-0 victory against Omaha on Wednesday, Aug. 30, 2023, at Memorial Stadium during Volleyball Day in Nebraska.
Hailyn Rohr, 9, cheers at her seat in the stands before the match against Omaha on Wednesday, Aug. 30, 2023, at Memorial Stadium during Volleyball Day in Nebraska.
Kenley Vosburg, 4, and her father, Ian Vosburg (not pictured) wait for the start of the match against Omaha on Wednesday at Memorial Stadium.
Nebraska's Hayden Kubik (11) and Ally Batenhorst (14) celebrates a 3-0 victory with their team against Omaha on Wednesday, Aug. 30, 2023, at Memorial Stadium during Volleyball Day in Nebraska.
Nebraska volleyball celebrates a 3-0 victory against Omaha on Wednesday, Aug. 30, 2023, at Memorial Stadium during Volleyball Day in Nebraska.
Nebraska volleyball celebrates a 3-0 victory against Omaha on Wednesday, Aug. 30, 2023, at Memorial Stadium during Volleyball Day in Nebraska.
Nebraska volleyball celebrates a 3-0 victory against Omaha on Wednesday, Aug. 30, 2023, at Memorial Stadium during Volleyball Day in Nebraska.
Nebraska's Merritt Beason (13) goes for a hit against Univerity of Omaha's McKenna Ruch (4) and Amanda Hardt (9) during the match against Omaha on Wednesday, Aug. 30, 2023, at Memorial Stadium. Nebraska won 3-0.
Nebraska's Bergen Reilly (2) sets the ball during the match against Omaha on Wednesday, Aug. 30, 2023, at Memorial Stadium. Nebraska won 3-0.
Nebraska’s head coach John Cook speaks to his players on the court during the second set against Omaha on Wednesday, Aug. 30, 2023, at Memorial Stadium.
Nebraska's Bekka Allick (5) go up for a block against Univerity of Omaha's McKenna Ruch (4) on Wednesday, Aug. 30, 2023, at Memorial Stadium. Nebraska won the match 3-0.
Nebraska’s Andi Jackson (15) celebrates a point during the match against Omaha on Wednesday, Aug. 30, 2023, at Memorial Stadium. Nebraska won the match 3-0.
Nebraska's Lexi Rodriguez (8) sets the ball during the match against Omaha on Wednesday, Aug. 30, 2023, at Memorial Stadium. Nebraska won the match 3-0.
Nebraska’s volleyball team, including Bergen Reilly (2) celebrates match point against Omaha on Wednesday, Aug. 30, 2023, at Memorial Stadium. Nebraska won the match 3-0.
Nebraska's Andi Jackson (15) goes for a kill during the match against Omaha on Wednesday at Memorial Stadium.
Two F-16 fighter jets and a KC-135 flew over prior to Nebraska’s match on Volleyball Day.
